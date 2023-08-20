Fundraiser created for girl, 2, hit by alleged drunken driver in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An online fundraiser has been created for a 2-year-old girl who was hit by an alleged drunken driver outside her family’s parked truck.

Addie Pulsipher was standing with her father and older sister outside their parked truck in West Jordan on Sunday, Aug. 13, when they were hit by a car, according to a GoFundMe page created to help with the family’s medical expenses. The driver was impaired, the post says.

Addie sustained multiple injuries from the accident, family members said, including third-degree burns, a fractured foot and extensive damage to her leg that required reconstruction.

Addie has undergone several surgeries and will be staying at the University of Utah Health Burn Center for the next few weeks, family members said. The girl also must undergo physical therapy to regain proper use of her leg.

“There’s nothing quite as traumatizing as a phone call from your little 5-year-old granddaughter begging you to come get her because her little sister had been run over by a truck,” describes Addie’s grandmother, Kelly Guyman. “With two small children in their household, let’s help ease their burden by helping with medical bills, wage losses due to needing to take time off work, and everything else that goes along with an accident like this!”

The GoFund me page is available here.