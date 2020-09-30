Dolly Parton’s holiday musical to debut on Netflix in November

Sept. 29 (UPI) —

Netflix announced the premiere date on Twitter. Debbie Allen directs the musical, which also stars “The Good Fight”‘s Christine Baranski and “Black-ish”‘s Jennifer Lewis, the post shows.

“Heading home for the holiday with our collective mom @DollyParton,” the post read.

Parton also released Tuesday the song, “Christmas on the Square” from her first holiday album in 30 years, “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” which will be released on Friday.

The Netflix musical plot centers around a rich woman who returns to her small hometown after her father dies intent on selling land to a mall developer just before Christmas, but starts to doubt herself after reconnecting with an old flame and hearing stories from townsfolk, according to Parton’s website.

The musical features 14 original Parton songs.

Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions produce the musical in association with Warner Bros. Along with Allen, executive producers include Sam Haskell and writer Maria Schlatter.