Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ tops U.S. album chart

Nov. 19 (UPI) — Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift’s “Midnights,” followed by Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” at No. 3, Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 4 and Joji’s “Smithereens” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 6, The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” at No. 7, Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” at No. 8, Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” at No. 9 and Steve Lacy’s “Gemini Rights” at No. 10.