Drake’s ‘Certfied Lover Boy’ tops U.S. album chart

Sept. 19 (UPI) — Rapper Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Kanye West‘s “Donda,” followed by Iron Maiden’s “Senjutsu” at No. 3, Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Sour” at No. 4 and Doja Cat’s Planet Her at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 6, Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” at No. 7, The Kid LAROI’s “[Expletive] Love” at No. 8, Imagine Dragons’ “Mercury — Act 1” at No. 9 and Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” at No. 10.