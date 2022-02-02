Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie were among the musical artists the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation nominated Wednesday for induction this year.

Also up for the honor are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” John Sykes — chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation — said in a statement.

“Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

Artists and bands must have released its/their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination to be considered for induction.

After the voting process is completed, a 2022 shortlist of inductees will be announced in May and a ceremony honoring them is to take place this fall.

The date and venue are expected to be announced at a later date.