‘Encanto’ soundtrack tops U.S. album chart

Jan. 29 (UPI) — The soundtrack to Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s movie musical, “Encanto,” is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart is Gunna’s “DS4Ever,” followed by The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” at No. 3, Adele’s 30 at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are The Lumineers’ “Brightside” at No. 6, The Weeknd’s “The Highlights” at No. 7, Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at No. 8, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” at No. 9 and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” at No. 10.