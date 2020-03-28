ESPN to have Disney movie Fridays during sports hiatus

March 27 (UPI) —

The sports network announced the new offerings Thursday.

“The Rookie,” starring Dennis Quaid, will be the first movie available and airs at 8 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN. The 2002 film details the true story of a Texas high school baseball coach who returns to previously abandoned hopes of playing Major League Baseball.

Next Friday, Disney movie slate begins with a showing of “Glory Road” at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN. The 2006 film is based on a true story of the 1966 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament and Texas Western College, who had the first all-black starting lineup in NCAA basketball history.

ESPN will also air “Miracle,” “Invincible,” “Secretariat” and “The Greatest Game Ever Played.”