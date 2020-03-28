Utah County Commission asks public to comply with governor’s directive to ‘stay home’

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Commissioners issued a statement Friday supporting Gov. Herbert’s directive for Utahns to ‘stay safe’ and ‘stay home.’

The Commission isn’t issuing enhanced restrictions or enforcement, the statement said, but is asking that “the county’s current public health order continue to be observed.”

The statement specifically refers to high-risk individuals — those age 60 or older and anyone with serious underlying health issues — and says it’s especially important to protect these vulnerable populations.

The entire statement is shown below: