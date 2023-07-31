‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25

July 31 (UPI) — Angus Cloud, best known from the HBO drama Euphoria, died Monday. Variety and CNN reported the news, citing a statement from Cloud’s family.

The statement said that Cloud lost his father just last week. The family did not state a cause of death for the 25-year-old.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement read.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health,” the statement continued. “We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud made his screen debut as the drug dealer Fez in Euphoria. He played the role in both seasons of the show.

Cloud also has credits in the films North Hollywood and The Line, and music videos for Juice WRLD and Becky G & Karol G. He also appeared on an episode of The Perfect Women.