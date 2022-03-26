Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the rock and roll band Foo Fighters, is dead at age 50.

At the time of his death, Hawkins was in Bogota, Colombia, where he was scheduled to perform with the Foo Fighters on the eve of their gig at Lollapalooza Brazil, slated to run through Sunday.

Word of Hawkins’ untimely death came by way of the Foo Fighters Instagram account Friday night.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

The cause of Hawkins’ death has yet to be determined.