‘Gen V,’ ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ actor Chance Perdomo dead at 27

March 30 (UPI) — Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actor Chance Perdomo has died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” his publicist said in a statement Saturday.

“Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also issued a statement regarding the sad news.

“The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo. Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time,” the companies said.