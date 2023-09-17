‘General Hospital,’ ‘Y&R,’ ‘Suits’ actor Billy Miller dead at 43

Sept. 17 (UPI) — The Young & the Restless, All My Children and General Hospital alum Billy Miller has died at the age of 43.

The Daytime Emmy-winning actor’s manager confirmed the news to Variety in a statement on Sunday, Miller’s 44th birthday.

“The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the statement said, without offering more details about the Texas native’s Friday death.

Soap opera journalist Michael Fairman broke the sad news Saturday, citing an unnamed source close to Miller, as well as a representative for the actor’s Los Angeles restaurant, The Belmont.

Miller played Richie Novak on All My Children, Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless and Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on General Hospital.

His other credits include Ringer, Justified, Suits, CSI: NY, Ray Donovan and Truth Be Told.

A message on the Y&R X (formerly Twitter) feed said: “Billy Miller was a talented man with a heart of gold and always lit up the scene with amazing performances. He will be sorely missed. Our deepest sympathies to his family and all who loved him.”