Motorcyclist arrested in Summit County, allegedly clocked at 134 mph

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man has been booked into the Summit County jail after sheriff’s deputies say he rode his motorcycle at well over 100 mph and failed multiple times to respond to signals to stop.

“Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle for previously being clocked on radar going 134 MPH on the freeway,” say arrest documents filed Saturday for Rulon William Stowell.

“When deputies initiated the traffic stop the motorcycle fled and accelerated to over 100 (mph) weaving in and out of traffic. Due to the speed of the motorcycle, deputies lost sight of it and terminated the pursuit.”

Deputies patrolling in the Coalville area spotted the motorcycle at a gas station “and initiated another traffic stop and gave the driver of the motorcycle an order to stop and not to move,” Stowell’s court documents say.

“The driver of the motorcycle then fled from the gas station and accelerated to a high rate of speed, reaching speeds of over 100 MPH. The motorcycle then crossed into Wyoming where Wyoming law enforcement continued the pursuit.”

A Summit County sheriff’s deputy was stationed on Interstate 80 at mile marker 182 “when I observed the motorcycle speed past at a high rate of speed after coming back out of Wyoming and continue. Deputies initiated a traffic stop but the motorcycle continued at a high rate of speed and deputies terminated the pursuit.”

Deputies followed and observed the motorcycle as it continued toward Coalville, the statement says.

“Deputies observed the motorcycle pull into the Phillips 66. Deputies surrounded the motorcycle and took the driver, identified as Rulon Stowell, into custody.”

Deputies discovered that the license plate had been folded up underneath the back of the motorcycle and could not be seen.

Stowell was arrested at 8:35 p.m. Saturday and booked into jail for investigation of:

Four counts of failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Speeding 100 mph or more, an infraction

Failure to display license plate, an infraction

Failure to signal, an infraction

Stowell was ordered held without bail. Charges will be determined by the Summit County Attorney’s Office.