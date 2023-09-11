‘GMA’ anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign

Sept. 10 (UPI) — Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts has married her longtime girlfriend, massage therapist Amber Laign.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!” Roberts posted on Instagram Sunday.

She also shared photos of her and Laign looking stunning in their white gowns.

Roberts also posted a photo of her dog wearing a white collar and black bow tie for the occasion.

“@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes,” she wrote.

The couple, who have been together since 2005, obtained a wedding license in Connecticut on Thursday, People reported.

Roberts announced their engagement on her show on Jan. 2 and last week she and Laign discussed the plans for their wedding on GMA.

Laign said the wedding would have “the feeling of an enchanted garden,” an “ethereal” vibe with a decor that would be “white, blush, pink, a little bit of green.”

Both women are breast cancer survivors.