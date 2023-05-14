‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ No. 1 at North American box office for 2nd weekend

By
United Press International
-
Left to right, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Lementieff, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan, James Gunn and Michael Rooker attend the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" premiere in London in 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

May 14 (UPI) — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $13 million, followed by Book Club: The Next Chapter at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Evil Dead Rise at No. 4 $3.7 million, and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Hypnotic at No. 6 with $2.4 million, John Wick: Chapter 4 with $1.9 million at No. 7, Love Again with $1.6 million at No. 8, Air with $768,000 at No. 9, and Dungeons & Dragons at No. 10 with $741,000.

