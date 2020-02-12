Harrison Ford says Han Solo’s utility had been exhausted

Feb. 11 (UPI) — Harrison Ford discussed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” why he wanted Han Solo to die in “Star Wars” and what led to his brief return.

“I figured that his utility had been exhausted, bled out, and I was willing to die for the cause. To bring some gravitas, some base,” the actor said Monday in reference to how Han Solo died in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

Ford would return for one scene as Han Solo with the character remaining dead in the most recent entry from director J.J. Abrams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“No good deed goes unpunished,” Ford said about the return before mentioning that the filmmaker came up with the idea and that he trusts Abrams.

Ford will next be seen in “The Call of the Wild,” based on Jack London’s adventure novel of the same name which arrives in theaters on Feb. 21.