Janet Jackson, Nelly making summer tour stop in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Legendary singer Janet Jackson announced Tuesday she will be adding a Utah date to her newly extended Together Again tour.

Jackson will play USANA Amphitheatre on June 14, and will bring hip-hop artist Nelly as her guest. General admission tickets go on sale Friday of this week.

Jackson, a five-time Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, added 35 dates to her tour.

Reviewers have praised Jackson’s performances.

“Janet has still got it, serving as our beloved sex symbol, superstar, and Queen of Pop that no one has come close to emulating,” Okayplayer wrote. The Chicago Tribune confirmed, “Being a performer, a showstopper, a true delight is not just what Janet Jackson does. It is who she is.” The Boston Globe wrote “Jackson is a killer live act.”

Janet Jackson tour poster provided by Live Nation

The tour, produced by Live Nation, adds shows starting June 4 in Palm Desert, Calif., and ends in Phoenix on July 30.

The singer, author, dancer and philanthropist is best known as one of the top selling artists in popular music history, with sales of 180 million records worldwide. She is one of only four music acts to have No. 1 albums in four successive decades. The others are Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and U2.

Jackson’s last single, “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee, hit No. 1 on the Dance Clubs chart in 2018.

Other chart topping songs include “Nasty,” “What Have You Done for Me Lately,” “Control” and “When I Think of You.”

“Control” became Jackson’s first No. 1 Pop album. The album also made Billboard chart history for having the longest continuous run on the Hot 100 with singles from one album, ultimately tallying a remarkable 65 consecutive weeks from that perch. To date, “Control” has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Nelly has three Grammys of his own, and nine Billboard Music Awards. He has an acting career, and two clothing lines.

In December 2009, Billboard ranked Nelly at No. 3 on the Top Artists of the Decade list for the 2000s.

Among his biggest music hits are “Hot In Herre,” “Dilemma,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Country Grammar.”

Regular tickets for the Janet Jackson with Nelly concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19, through LiveNation.com.