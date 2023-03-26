‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ tops North American box office with $73.5M

March 26 (UPI) — Action movie John Wick: Chapter 4 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $73.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Creed III with $10.4 million, followed by Shazam! Fury of the Gods at No. 3 with $9.7 million, Scream VI at No. 4 and 65 at No. 5 with $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at No. 6 with $2.4 million, Cocaine Bear at No. 7 with $2.1 million, Jesus Revolution at No. 8 with $2 million, Champions at No. 9 with $1.5 million and Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 10 with $1.4 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies raked in about $87.1 million, with Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the lead. This weekend’s Top 10 earned a total of about $112 million.