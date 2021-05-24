Joseph Gordon-Levitt to play Uber CEO in Showtime series

May 24 (UPI) — Showtime announced Monday that it has ordered the anthology series “Super Pumped.” Joseph Gordon-Levitt will star in the first season.

Gordon-Levitt will play Travis Kalanick, the former Uber CEO ultimately ousted from the company. The season is based on the book “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber” by Mike Isaac.

“Billions” creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien will showrun along with Beth Schacter. Isaac is also a co-executive producer.

A Showtime press release described the story of the rideshare app as a roller coaster of highs and lows, “both a marvel and a cautionary tale.” Each subsequent season of “Super Pumped” will tell a story of a different business.

Forty-year-old Gordon-Levitt began his acting career as a child actor with roles on “Family Ties,” “Quantum Leap” and ABC’s short-lived “Dark Shadows” revival. On the hit NBC sitcom “3rd Rock From the Sun,” Gordon-Levitt played an alien hiding in the body of a teenager.

Gordon-Levitt moved into movies with roles in “Halloween H20,” “Brick,” “(500) Days of Summer,” “Inception” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” He also stars, writes, and directs the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Mr. Corman.”