Just Sam wins ‘American Idol’ Season 3 on ABC

May 18 (UPI) — Just Sam was crowned the Season 3 winner of “American Idol” on ABC Sunday night.

She beat out fellow finalists Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West for the honor.

The virtual finale was filmed at the contestants’, performers’ and judges’ homes as they shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The singing competition show was hosted by Ryan Seacrest, while Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan served as judges.

“No one more deserving of this life-changing experience. Congratulations @CoJustsam. We love you,” Bryan tweeted after Just Sam was named the winner.

For the last episode of the season, Perry sang her new song “Daisies,” Bryan performed “One Margarita” and Richie led a star-studded rendition of “We Are the World.”

The network renewed American Idol for a fourth season last week. It previously ran for 15 seasons on FOX.