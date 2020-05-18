Video: Hiker injured in Davis County’s Adams Canyon rescued

Rescue #2 Today Adams Canyon:Female hiking near the waterfall tumbled down the cascade section of the trail just before the main waterfall. Unified teams from Davis County Sheriff SAR, Layton Fire, DPS Hoist Crew medically treated and stabilized the fracture, then DPS Hoisted the Pt to command. This was one of the smoothest operations thus far! Posted by Davis County Sheriff's Search and Rescue on Sunday, May 17, 2020

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue reported “one of the smoothest operations thus far!” after assisting an injured hiker in Adams Canyon.

“Female hiking near the waterfall tumbled down the cascade section of the trail just before the main waterfall,” Davis County SAR said in a Facebook post Sunday night.

Unified teams from Davis County SAR, Layton Fire Department, and the Department of Public Safety Hoist Crew medically treated and stabilized the fracture, the post said.

The DPS crew then hoisted the patient to safety.

“This was one of the smoothest operations thus far!” the Facebook post said.