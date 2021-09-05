Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook ending 3-year marriage

Sept. 4 (UPI) — “The Flight Attendant” star Kaley Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook have announced they are ending their three-year marriage.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the former couple said in a statement Friday.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

TMZ reported Cuoco officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles the same day she and Cook confirmed the news of their breakup.

Cuoco, 35, and Cook, 30, met in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and married in 2018, but they did not move in together until the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

“We have a very unconventional marriage,” the actress told E! News in 2019. “We have different locations that we’re at a lot. You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us.”

Cuoco was previously married to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.