Karol G’s ‘Manana Sera Bonito’ is No. 1 on U.S. album chart

March 11 (UPI) — Karol G’s Manana Sera Bonito is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is SZA’s SOS, followed by Gorillaz’ Cracker Island at No. 3, Yeat’s AfterLyfe at No. 4 and Taylor Swift‘s Midnights at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains at No. 7, Don Toliver’s Love Sick at No. 8, The Weeknd’s Starboy at No. 9 and Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 10.