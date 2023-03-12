Utah Royals FC returning to NWSL in 2024 as expansion team

SANDY, Utah, March 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Professional women’s soccer is returning to Utah with a familiar name and a fresh look.

The National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday announced the return of Utah Royals FC as an expansion team headed by Real Salt Lake co-owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith. The rebranded Royals will begin play in 2024, NWSL officials said.

“We are delighted to welcome Utah Royals FC and its dedicated fan base back into the league,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said in a news release. “The return of the women’s game to Utah, where soccer roots run deep, is a victory for players and fans alike.” This is the second NWSL expansion to include Utah Royals FC, which played in the league from 2018 and 2020 before the team was sold and relocated to become the Kansas City Current. When selling the team, Royals ownership retained the option to bring back the club.

“When we acquired Real Salt Lake last year, we said it was a matter of when, not if, the NWSL would return to Utah,” Blitzer said. “This has always been an integral part of our mission. With today’s announcement, we are thrilled to fulfill the promise we made to our incredible fan base.” The Wall Street Journal estimates the new owners paid an expansion fee of $2 million to $5 million to bring back the club.

“Having professional women’s soccer back in the state has always been a top priority for David Blitzer and myself, and is very meaningful to us, the fans, our partners, and the entire state,” Smith said.

Utah Royals FC will be led by President Michelle Hyncik, who has served as Real Salt Lake’s general counsel for the past three years, the team announced in a news release.

Prior to arriving in Utah, Hyncik spent five years working with Major League Soccer as senior legal counsel. She also was a member of the women’s soccer team during her time at Harvard University.