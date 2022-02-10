Medical Examiner: Bob Saget died from blunt head trauma

ORLANDO, Florida, Feb.9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Bob Saget died from blunt head trauma, according findings of an autopsy conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Orlando, Florida.

The cause of death was announced in a press release Wednesday by Saget’s family.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the family statement said. “The authorities concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs of alcohol were involved.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Saget, 65, passed away in the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando Jan. 9. just hours after performing his comedy act at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville.