Melissa Etheridge, Common, Niall Horan perform live stream concerts

March 19 (UPI) — Melissa Etheridge, Common and more are taking their concerts online for fans to live stream amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every day new performances have become available for fans to enjoy while they are at home. The music industry has switched over to live stream events as concerts and tours have been either canceled or postponed around the world.

Music festivals such as Coachella and awards shows like the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards have also been postponed.

The concerts — which span a variety of musical genres — can be viewed across social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. Artists have used the live streams to premiere new music and to announce new albums.

Etheridge has invited fans to join her over the next couple of weeks on Facebook Live everyday at 3 p.m. EDT. Each performance is 15 minutes long.

Melissa Etheridge ✔@metheridge Melissa invites you to join her these next couple weeks on Facebook Live at 3pm PST, 6pm EST, 10pm GMT for a 15 minute sing-along get-together. Invite your friends and family! See you all soon #TeamME 836 Twitter Ads info and privacy 436 people are talking about this

Common and Niall Horan are the next artists set to perform as part of Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions. Horan will go live on his Instagram account Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT and Common will perform on his Instagram account at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Niall Horan ✔@NiallOfficial I’m doing a special IG Live show for all you lovely people tomorrow at 1pm PT with @GlblCtzn and @WHO as a part of the #TogetherAtHome concert series . What songs do you all want to hear ? 26.2K Twitter Ads info and privacy 8,824 people are talking about this

Indigo Girls will perform a live streamed performance followed by a Q&A sessions on Facebook Thursday at 6 p.m. EDT. The event will last an hour and 15 minutes and also be live streamed on Instagram.

Billboard has started a Billboard Live At-Home series which is launching on Thursday with a performance by Jojo at 1 p.m. EDT. The series will raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

Luke Bryan, Josh Groban, Russell Dickerson and more will be appearing on Billboard Live At-Home in the future.

Diplo has started live streaming periodically on YouTube 90 minute DJ sets filmed from his room.

John Legend performed a concert Tuesday on Instagram. Legend was joined by his wife Chrissy Teigen and announced he will be releasing a new album in 2020.

Luke Combs performed on Instagram Wednesday a new song titled “What Do You Do When It Rains?” The country star also covered Tracy Chapman’s hit “Fast Car.”

Charlie Puth was recently featured as part of “Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” on Instagram. Puth uploaded the nearly 30-minute performance to YouTube.

Neil Young has announced a “Fireside Sessions” streaming concert series which will take place on his website, Neil Young Archives. Young will work with his wife, actress Darryl Hannah, on the project. The first installment is set to arrive on Thursday, but no time has been announced.

“Because we are all at home and not many are venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming,” Young said in a statement. “It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together.”

The Metropolitan Opera in New York City has been releasing nightly opera performances online each night at 7:30 p.m. EDT that can accessed until 3:30 p.m. the following day.