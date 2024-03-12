Zion National Park seeks public input on proposed changes around park’s south entrance

SPRINGDALE, Utah – Zion National Park officials want public comments on a proposal to improve roads and trails in the park’s south entrance area.

At the online meeting, set for 6 p.m. March 19 (Tuesday of next week), participants will learn about the park’s proposal in an Environmental Assessment (EA) and Floodplain Statement of Findings. The EA identifies an alternative to improve traffic flow and reduce conflicts among hikers, bicyclists, drivers, and shuttle buses.

“We need your input as we consider how to improve Zion National Park,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said in a news release. “We encourage everyone to read the proposal, attend our virtual public meeting, and share comments before April 10.”

Background

Zion records nearly 5 million annual visits. Most visitors travel through the south entrance area. Zion is considering a proposal to improve circulation and reduce conflict among different travelers.

Proposed improvements include:

Realigning the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway from the South Entrance to the Zion Canyon Visitor Center

Improving circulation through the construction of a new vehicle and pedestrian bridge

Creating pedestrian connections and intuitive wayfinding that are separated from roads

Enhancing accessibility in the South Entrance Area.

Learn about the proposal

The park is hosting a virtual public meeting about the EA on March 19 at 6 p.m. MT. Information about joining the meeting is on the project site: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ZIONSEntryRedesign.

Sharing comments

Participation is vital to the planning process,” the news release says. “You can share your comments and ideas through April 10. To share comments online and learn more about the project, visit the National Park Service Planning, Environment and Public Comment website. If you prefer to mail your comments, they must be postmarked by April 10, 2024.”

Comments sent through the postal service should be sent to : Superintendent, ATTN: Zion Canyon South Entrance Redesign, Zion National Park, 1 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale, Utah, 84767.

The park also hosted a meeting in 2022 on the proposed redesign. Find that news release here.