Migos rapper Takeoff dies at 28 in Houston shooting

Nov. 1 (UPI) — Migos rapper Takeoff was killed early Tuesday in a shooting at a Houston bowling alley.

The 28-year-old rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was attending a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling when police responded to reports of a shooting around 2:40 a.m., KPRC 2 TV in Houston reported.

Police found a man mortally wounded by a gunshot to the head or neck. He died at the scene. Two others were wounded and taken to a hospital.

Police had not identified the man, but a representative for Migos confirmed to KPRC that Takeoff was killed.

Takeoff was a member of the hip hop trio Migos, along with his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset.

Variety reported that Takeoff and Quavo were playing dice at the bowling alley when the shooting occurred.

Migos was formed in 2008 and produced four albums together, the most recent of which, “Culture III,” was released in June 2021.

The group was known for such singles as “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “MotorSport” featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, “Stir Fry,” “Narcos” and “Straghtenin.”