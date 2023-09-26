‘NCIS,’ ‘Man from UNCLE’ actor David McCallum dead at 90

Sept. 26 (UPI) — David McCallum, who played Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard on NCIS for two decades, has died at the age of 90.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away,” the NCISverse X account said Monday.

“We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David.”

The Man from UNCLE alum was surrounded by family when he passed Monday from natural causes at New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to Deadline.

The New York Times said the Scottish-born actor was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before he became a film and TV actor, most notably in Wuthering Heights, Billy Budd, The Greatest Story Ever Told, The Great Escape, Sapphire & Steel, Ben 10, The Education of Max Bickford, Trainer, Kidnapped, The Invisible Man and Colditz.