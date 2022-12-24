Neil Patrick Harris, Mariska Hargitay visit Disney World together with their families

Dec. 24 (UPI) — Neil Patrick Harris and Mariska Hargitay, along with their spouses and children, recently visited Florida’s Disney World theme parks together.

“We had a most amazing Disney adventure last week! I got to narrate the exquisite Candlelight Processional (my 10th year!), our family created new holiday memories, and we brought friends who had never been to WDW before!” “How I Met Your Mother” alum Harris wrote in an Instagram post Saturday.

“Who doesn’t love Disney firsts! Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing such kindness to our family, for allowing Candlelight to exist, and for making so many dreams come true. Our family deeply appreciates it.”

Accompanying the message were several photos of Harris’ and Hargitay’s families enjoying the attractions at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Animal Kingdom parks.

Hargitay also shared a photo of her family in front of Cinderella’s Castle at the Magic Kingdom.

“Thank you @waltdisneyworld for the most magical time. #CandlelightProcessional,” Hargitay wrote.

Other posts showed the “Law & Order: SVU” icon with Mickey Mouse and cuddling her daughter while watching fireworks.