Feb. 21 (UPI) — Singer and actor Nick Jonas is set to guest host the Feb. 27 edition of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC announced.

“A dream come true. Let’s get it @nbcsnl!! See you February 27th!” Jonas tweeted.

The entertainer will also provide the music for the episode.

This weekend’s edition of the sketch-comedy show will be hosted by “Bridgerton” star Rege-Jean Page and will feature rapper Bad Bunny as the musical guest.