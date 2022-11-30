‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ trailer features Joshua Bassett

Nov. 29 (UPI) — Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.”

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated movie Tuesday featuring the voices of Joshua Bassett, Zachary Levi, Jamie Demetriou and Gillian Jacobs.

“Kahmunrah Rises Again” is a sequel to the 2014 live-action film “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” starring Ben Stiller and the first animated movie in the “Night at the Museum” franchise. The new film follows Nick Daley (Bassett), the son of Museum of Natural History night guard Larry Daley (Levi), played by Stiller in the earlier movies.

“Nick Daley’s summer gig as a night watchman at the museum is a challenging job for a high school student, but he is following in his father’s footsteps and is determined not to let him down,” an official synopsis reads.

“Luckily, he is familiar with the museum’s ancient tablet that brings everything to life when the sun goes down and is happy to see his old friends, including Jedediah, Octavius, and Sacagawea, when he arrives. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes with plans to unlock the Egyptian underworld and free its Army of the Dead, it is up to Nick to stop the demented overlord and save the museum once and for all.”

Alice Isaaz, Joseph Kamal, Thomas Lennon, Akmal Saleh, Kieran Sequoia, Jack Whitehall, Bowen Yang and Steve Zahn also have roles.

“Kahmunrah Rises Again” is written by Ray DeLaurentis and Will Schifrin and directed by Matt Danner, with Shawn Levy as producer. The film premieres Dec. 9 on Disney+.

Bassett is known for playing Ricky Bowen in the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”