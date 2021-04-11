‘Nomadland’ wins big at BAFTAs

April 11 (UPI) — “Nomadland” won the British Academy of Film Award for Best Film on Sunday.

Its star Frances McDormand was named Best Actress and its director Chloe Zhao won for Best Director. The movie also picked up the Best Cinematography prize.

Anthony Hopkins earned the accolade for Best Actor for “The Father,” a drama that also scored the Best Adapted Screenplay honor.

Emerald Fennell won the prize for Best Original Screenplay for “Promising Young Woman,” which also was voted Best British Film.

Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn won for Best Supporting Actor and Actress for their performances in “Judas and the Black Messiah” and “Minari” respectively.

“Sound of Metal” earned the accolade for Best Editing, “Another Round” won for Best Film Not in the English Language and “My Octopus Teacher” received the Best Documentary trophy.

“Soul” was named Best Animated Film and picked up the prize for Best Score.

“Rocks” actress Bukky Bakray won the EE Rising Star Award.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was presented with the prizes for Best Costume Design, and Best Hair & Makeup.