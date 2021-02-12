Olivia Munn denounces anti-Asian hate crimes: ‘We need help to be safe’

Feb. 11 (UPI) —

“Over the past few days I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside. These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage,” Munn said on Instagram Wednesday.

Munn listed a number of hate crimes committed against Asian Americans including a 91-year-old man who was attacked from behind recently in Oakland, Calif.

“To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some. We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country,” the actress continued.

Munn signed the post by saying she was a proud Asian American. Munn, on Twitter, then later posted a quote from journalist David Yi.

“You cannot be anti-racist in America without acknowledging the Asian American experience,” the quote said.

Police have arrested Yahya Muslim, 28, in connection with three attacks against Asian Americans in Oakland’s Chinatown, including the 91-year-old man that Munn mentioned.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said a hate crime could be added to Muslim’s charges and announced the creation of a special response unit to deal with crimes against Asian Americans. Muslim’s charges include assault, battery and elder abuse.

“It’s not unique to Chinatown or to the Asian community the increase in crime we’ve seen across the city and across the country, but we have seen in the last several weeks and month a very specific increase in crimes committed against Asians,” O’Malley told CBS News.

Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu recently announced a $25,000 reward for finding the culprit behind the attacks in Oakland. Wu released onto his Instagram footage of the 91-year-old being assaulted.

“We must do more to help the literally thousands of Americans who have suffered at the hands of this absolutely senseless violence. We must take a stand and say ‘no more.’ Please help bring this criminal to justice,” Wu said on Instagram alongside video of the attack.