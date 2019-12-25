Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh at baby Archie in Christmas card photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) — The first Christmas card featuring Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle with their son Archie has been sent out.

“Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!” the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust tweeted Monday.

The black-and-white photo shows Harry and Meghan sitting in front of a decorated tree and laughing as little Archie crawls toward the camera.

Written on the card are the words, “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year From Our Family to Yours.”

E! News said “The Morning Show” and “Sleepy Hollow” actress Janina Gavanka snapped the photo.

A family representative recently confirmed the Sussexes are enjoying “the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son” for the holidays.

The couple married on May 18, 2018 and welcomed Archie on May 6, 2019.