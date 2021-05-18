Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey discuss mental health in trailer for new docuseries

May 17 (UPI) — Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new docuseries “The Me You Can’t See.”

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Monday featuring British royal Prince Harry and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

The preview shows Harry and Winfrey discuss mental health and emotional well-being. The series also features Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, singer Lady Gaga, actress Glenn Close and others.

In one scene, Harry tells Winfrey that seeking help for mental health struggles is a sign of strength.

“To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness,” he says. “In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength.”

Harry and Winfrey co-created and executive produced the series. Terry Wood, Catherine Cyr, Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick also executive produced, with Alex Browne as showrunner. Dawn Porter and Asif Kapadia directed the series.

“#TheMeYouCantSee is about people, our experiences, and why we feel the way that we do,” Apple TV said.

“The Me You Can’t See” premieres Friday on Apple TV+.