Minersville man faces homicide, DUI charges after crash killed passenger

MILFORD, Utah, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Minersville man is facing homicide and DUI charges after a crash Friday that killed his passenger.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Beaver said Anthony Mickelson, 59, is facing charges of:

Automobile homicide, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a third-degree felony

The arresting officer responded on a report of a rollover crash on the pass road east of Milford, the statement said.

“Dispatch advised a female occupant of the vehicle involved was trapped in the vehicle and would need extraction,” the statement said. “I responded and arrived first on scene. The vehicle involved was located off a steep embankment. I noticed the roof of the vehicle to be smashed in and the vehicle was resting on the driver side.”

The arresting officer went to the vehicle and saw a man subsequently identified as Mickelson talking to the female passenger who was trapped in the vehicle, the statement said.

“I advised her to try and hold her head still,” the arresting officer wrote. “She was conscious but I could tell her breathing was labored.”

Fire volunteers arrived in personal vehicles shortly after and began CPR. Fire trucks then arrived and tools were used to extract the woman.

Life Flight was called and the woman was taken by ground ambulance to the medical helicopter, but died before she could be flown to the hospital.

The arresting officer spoke with the suspect.

“While speaking with Anthony I could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath,” the probable cause statement said. “I noticed his eyes to be glassy and his speech was slurred. Anthony showed poor balance when walking around the scene. I asked him what happened. He stated he’s not going to lie, he said he consumed six, eight, or 10 beers.”

Mickelson told the officer the woman was driving at first, then he switched her at the top of the pass. He stated he was driving down the road and came to this turn and did not make the turn, the statement said.

The arresting officer ran field sobriety tests, and Mickelson was given a preliminary breath test two times on scene approximately five minutes apart, which tested positive for alcohol. The probable cause statement did not give Mickelson’s blood alcohol content.

Mickelson was then transported to Beaver Valley Hospital for medical assessment. He was cleared by the hospital and taken to Beaver County Jail. After being read his Miranda rights, he said he had drunk seven or eight beers, some at his home and some in the vehicle, and that he had smoked marijuana the day before.

The suspect is being held without bail.