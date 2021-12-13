Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández dies in Mexico at 81

Dec. 13 (UPI) — Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández died early Sunday morning at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, at 81, a message posted to his Instagram revealed.

“It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing,” the account posted in tribute.

His Instagram account had posted that, before his death, he was awake without sedation and interacting with his family — especially his wife María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, who is known by her nickname Cuquita.

Fernández’ oldest son Vicente Fernández posted about his father’s death on his own Instagram account.

“Thank you for everything! I LOVE YOU FATHER,” the younger Fernández wrote.

Fernández, nicknamed The Charro from Huentitán and The King of Ranchera Music, was so beloved in Mexico that Telemundo cut into its broadcast of the national Virgin of Guadalupe celebrations to announce his death.

He had received several honors, including winning three Grammys Awards and eight Latin Grammy Awards – as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.