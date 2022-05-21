Reports: Pete Davidson, three other cast members to exit ‘Saturday Night Live’

May 20 (UPI) — “Longtime Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and three other cast members are set to leave the show after its Season 47 finale this weekend.

In addition to Davidson, Variety, Deadline and Entertainment Weekly reported Friday that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney also are expected to depart the late-night series.

Davidson joined “SNL” during its 40th season in 2014. At the time, he was relatively unknown and one of the show’s youngest cast members ever at age 20.

Since then, the 28-year-old Davidson has turned into one of the most famous comedians, partly due to his highly publicized relationships with stars like Ariana Grande and current girlfriend Kim Kardashian — whom he met when she hosted “SNL” in October.

Outside of “Saturday Night Live,” Davidson has starred in films like “The Suicide Squad” and “The King of Staten Island.” He is set to appear in the A24 horror movie “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” and he’s also starring in Peacock’s comedy series “Bupkis.”

McKinnon and Bryant, meanwhile, both have been stalwarts of “Saturday Night Live” since joining the series in 2012. McKinnon is best known for playing characters like Miss Rafferty and Sheila Sauvage, while Bryant has been praised for her impression of Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Mooney, who joined “SNL” in 2013, has become known for his offbeat sketches in which he provides viewers with a skewed, behind-the-scenes-look at life at the show.

“SNL”‘s Season 47 finale will air Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT. Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut for the episode and will be joined by musical guest Japanese Breakfast.