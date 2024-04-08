Pete Davidson announces Salt Lake City concert date at Capitol Theatre

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — One of America’s favorite comedians is coming to Salt Lake City.

Pete Davidson, the acclaimed comic actor, star of the stage and screen, best known as an alum of Saturday Night Live, announced he is extending his nationwide Prehab Tour to include a May 15, 2024 stop at the Capitol Theatre.

He’s also added shows in Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh.

Tickets for the newly added shows will be available starting with various local and venue presales beginning Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

The general on sale will begin Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

“Known for his unfiltered humor, razor-sharp wit, and candid storytelling, Davidson’s comedic genius has earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim,” according to Monday’s announcement.

“During the tour, Davidson will deliver his trademark brand of humor, tackling a range of topics with his signature style. Audiences can expect an evening filled with laugh-out-loud moments and hilarious insights that only Pete Davidson can deliver.”

Davidson’s tour begins April 13th and runs through July 27th.

PETE DAVIDSON: PREHAB TOUR DATES:

Sat April 13 – Bowling Green – SkyPac*

Sat April 13 – Bowling Green – SkyPac* (Late Show)

Sat, April 20 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center*

Sat, April 27 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House*

Sun Apr 28 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Sun Apr 28 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel (Late Show)

Sat May 04 – Savannah, GA – Johnny Mercer Theatre

Sun May 05 – Charlotte, NC – Comedy Zone*

Fri May 10 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live*

Sat May 11 – Indio, CA – Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino*

Sun May 12 – Temecula, CA – Pechanga Theatre*

Mon May 13 – Bakersfield, CA – Historic Bakersfield Fox Theatre*

Wed May 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Capitol Theatre – ADDED SHOW

Thu May 16 – Fort Collins, CO – Lincoln Center – ADDED SHOW

Fri May 17 – Grand Junction, CO – Avalon Theatre – ADDED SHOW

Sat May 18 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

Sat May 18 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater (Late Show)

Sun May 19 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Mon May 20 – Colorado Springs, CO – Pikes Peak Center – ADDED SHOW

Wed May 22 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre – ADDED SHOW

Thu May 23 – Sioux City, IA – Orpheum Theatre*

Fri May 24 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse – ADDED SHOW

Sat May 25 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall – ADDED SHOW

Sun May 26 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theatre – ADDED SHOW

Sat June 08 – Niagara Falls, ON – OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

Wed June 12 – Green Bay, WI – Weidner Center for the Performing Arts – ADDED SHOW

Thu June 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre – ADDED SHOW

Fri June 14 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for the Arts* – ADDED SHOW

Sat June 15 – Waukegan, IL – Genessee Theatre*

Tue June 18 – Hyannis, MA – Cape Cod Melody Tent* – ADDED SHOW

Wed June 19 – Worcester, MA – The Hanover Theatre*

Fri June 21 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium*

Sat June 22 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Ballroom*

Sat June 22 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Ballroom* (Late Show)

Sun June 23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall*

Thu June 27 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount* – ADDED SHOW

Fri June 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Byham Theater – ADDED SHOW

Sat June 29 – Charles Town, WV – Hollywood Casino*

Sun June 30 – Raleigh, NC – Maymandi Concert Hall* – ADDED SHOW

Sat July 6 – Fort Yates, ND – Prairie Knights Casino & Resort*

Sun July 7– Billings, MT – Alberta Bair Theater*^ – ADDED SHOW

Sat July 13 – Dayton, OH – Schuster PAC*

Sat July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall*

Sat July 27 – Rockford, IL – Coronado Theatre*^

*Not A Live Nation Date

^On Sale April 10