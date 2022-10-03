Ringo Starr diagnosed with COVID-19, tour dates on hold

PRIOR LAKE, Minn., Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Music icon Ringo Starr has put his All Starr Band tour on hold after learning he has COVID-19.

“A message to Ringo’s fans: It has been confirmed today that Ringo has COVID and his current All Starr tour will be on hold while he recuperates,” says a post on the Facebook page of Starr, 82.

“Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. Check his website for any further updates. Peace and Love, Team Ringo.”

Shows canceled, all between Tuesday and Oct. 9, were scheduled in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; Lethbridge, Alberta; Abbotsford, British Columbia; and Penticton, British Columbia

Shows missed due to illness prior to the diagnosis announcement were set for Saturday in New Buffalo, Michigan, and Sunday, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Starr recently won an Emmy for his work in the documentary, “Get Back.”