BYU tweets video to debut new uniforms for Saturday game against Notre Dame

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University Football has released a video to debut uniforms they will wear Saturday in Las Vegas when they play Notre Dame.

The video shows MMA fighter Forrest Griffin assessing the royal blue uniforms worn by BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua and two of his teammates.

“That is a clean look, but it doesn’t exactly scream ‘fight night in Vegas,’ if you know what I mean,” Griffin says.

When told by Nacua that there’s not time to get new uniforms, Griffin says he can call in a favor, and phones magician Mat Franco to conjure up something edgier.

Franco holds a poster of black uniforms with a few blue accents in front of Nacua, then Franco moves the poster to reveal Nacua in the uniform, which also comes with a matching helmet.

The Cougars play the Fighting Irish Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The game can be viewed 5:30 p.m. on KSL 5 and on Peacock.

See the video below:

“IT’S TIME!!” pic.twitter.com/e9TqeCb0sw