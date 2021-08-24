Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died weeks after undergoing emergency heart surgery.

Watts, 80, had a pulled out of the band’s upcoming tour due to medical issues earlier this month.

Word of the famed musician’s passing was confirmed by spokesperson Bernard Doherty, who released the following statement:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

On Aug. 5 the band announced Watts would not be taking part in the Stones’ fall tour while he recuperated from an unexpected medical procedure.

“For once my timing has been a little off,” Watts said after the surgery . “I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while. After all the fans’ suffering caused by COVID I really do not want the many fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancelation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me,” Watts said.