‘Saved by the Bell,’ ‘Hunters’ actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash

Jan. 6 (UPI) — Christian Oliver died in an airplane crash on Thursday. His 10 and 12-year-old daughters also died in the crash along with the pilot.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force posted the news of the crash on Facebook. Variety and People confirmed the victims were Oliver, 51, and his daughters.

“The aircraft went airborne from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm about 12:11 p.m. for St. Lucia as its final destination,” The RSVGPF wrote. “Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean.”

Oliver’s first screen acting credit was the teen sitcom Saved By the Bell: The New Class in 1994. As an adult, Oliver appeared in films like The Good German, Valkyrie, Speed Racer and the Prime Video series Hunters.

Oliver was his screen name. The RSVGPF reported the death under his given name, Klepser.