‘Scream’ tops North American box office with $30.6M

Jan. 16 (UPI) — Horror sequel “Scream” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.6 million in receipts in it weekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with $20.8 million, followed by Sing 2 at No. 3 with $8.3 million, “The 355” at No. 4 with $2.34 million and “The King’s Man” at No. 5 with $2.32 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Belle at No. 6 with $1.65 million, “American Underdog” at No. 7 with $1.6 million, “West Side Story” at No. 8 with $948,000, “Licorice Pizza” at No. 9 with 883,000 and “The Matrix Resurrections” at No. 10 with $815,000.

Last weekend’s Top 10 films grossed about $60.3 million. This weekend’s came in at about $70.2 million.