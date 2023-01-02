Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dead at 74

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Anita Pointer, who along with her sisters June and Ruth sang as the Grammy-winning R&B music group The Pointer Sisters, has died at the age of 74.

“She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.”

The surviving members of her family also released a statement.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” her loved ones said. “Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there.”

The Pointer Sisters were known for their hits “Fairytale,” “Neutron Dance,” “Jump,” “Automatic,” “I’m So Excited,” “Slow Hand,” “Fire,” “He’s So Fine” and “Dare Me.”