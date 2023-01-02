NFL Week 17: Former Cougar Jamaal Williams keeping Lions’ playoff hopes alive with breakout season

DETROIT, Jan. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jamaal Williams is hoping the best season of his NFL career is enough to lead the Detroit Lions to the playoffs.

The former Brigham Young University running back did his part to keep those playoff hopes alive Sunday, rushing for a season-high 144 yards and his NFL-leading 15th touchdown in the Lions’ 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

“I just love our energy right now,” said Williams, who also had one reception for 13 yards.

After starting the season 1-6, the Lions won their home finale to improve to 8-8 and keep alive their hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. To get in, Detroit needs to win again in Week 18 and get a little help from the struggling but still defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions will face one of the teams they’re battling for the final NFC playoff spot, the Green Bay Packers, in a must-win game to close out the season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It’s the perfect stage for Williams, who was selected by the Packers in the fourth round (No. 134 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft and spent his first four NFL seasons with the Packers.

“It’s just my type of game. It’s cold and I like cold,” Williams said. “But yeah, it’s going to great in Green Bay.”

Williams, who rushed for a career-best 601 yards in 2021 in his first season in Detroit, surpassed that total in Week 10 and enters the final week of the season just 6 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season.

He’s also one end zone visit away from trying Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing TDs. To put his breakout season in perspective, Williams had 13 rushing touchdowns combined over his first five NFL seasons.

To clinch the final NFL playoff spot, the Lions need a win in Green Bay, as well as a win by the Rams, who close the season on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m just ready for whatever happens,” Williams said.

In other NFL news involving players with Utah ties:

The Green Bay Packers waived former Utah State linebacker Tipa Galeai on Tuesday. He spent much of the season on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring against the Giants in Week 5.

The New York Jets waived former BYU safety Kai Nacua from the practice squad Thursday.

All former Utah college or high school football players listed below are on active NFL rosters unless otherwise noted. Players are listed by name, position and former college and/or high school, along with a recap of their performance in Week 17.

Arizona Cardinals

Leki Fotu, DT, Utah

Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State/Fremont: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 8 after injuring his hamstring against the Panthers in Week 4. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Chris Wilcox: CB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

Ty’Son Williams, RB, BYU: Signed to the practice squad Oct. 12.

Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU: Finished with 83 yards on 20 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run, in the Falcons’ 20-19 victory over the Cardinals. It was third rushing TD and fourth overall this season for Allgeier, who also had 1 reception for 12 yards in the home win.

Javelin Guidry, CB, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 8.

This rookie can RUN 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TOxhoQOcJg — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023

We will say it again…Tyler Allgeier is good at football 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/RZCcqaizmi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023

Baltimore Ravens

Tyler Huntley, QB, Utah: Completed 14 of 21 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens’ 16-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday night. He also carried the ball seven times for 24 yards, threw an interception and was sacked once for -10 yards in the home loss.

Marcus Williams, S, Utah: Finished with nine tackles (five solo) and one pass defended as the Ravens fell to 10-6.

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Brady Christensen, OL, BYU/Bountiful: Started at left guard in the Panthers’ 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State/Snow/Manti: Reverted to the practice squad Oct. 10 after being elevated to the active roster in Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah: The Bears placed Johnson on injured reserve with finger and rib injuries Dec. 23, ending his third pro season.

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah/Murray: Started at left tackle in the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions.

Patrick Scales, LS, Utah State/Weber: Snapped the ball on seven punts, one field goal and one PAT in the road loss.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Davis, CB, Utah State: Expected to play when the Bengals host the Bills on Monday night.

Jay Tufele, DT, Bingham: Expected to be active Monday night vs. Buffalo.

Cleveland Browns

Sione Takitaki, LB, BYU: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 7 after tearing his ACL in the Browns’ victory over the Texans in Week 13. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas Cowboys

Simi Fehoko, WR, Brighton: Placed on injured reserve Oct. 15 after injuring his shoulder in practice. He is eligible to return when healthy.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham: Finished with seven catches for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Titans on Thursday night. His TD catches of 6 and 10 yards give him five this season and 17 in his five-year NFL career.

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Darrin Paulo, OL, Utah: Re-signed to the practice squad Sept. 14.

Penei Sewell, OL, Desert Hills: Started at right tackle in the Lions’ 41-10 victory over the Bears.

Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU: Read about his big day for Detroit in the story above.

Green Bay Packers

Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State: Made one tackle in the Packers’ 41-17 victory over the Vikings.

Jordan Love, QB, Utah State: Completed 2 of 3 passes for 9 yards after taking over for starting QB Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter of the home win. He also had one carry for -1 yard.

Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Julian Blackmon, S, Utah/Layton: Finished with three solo tackles in the Colts’ 38-10 loss to the Giants.

Zack Moss, RB, Utah: Carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards in the road loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah: Finished with five tackles (one solo) in the Jaguars’ 31-3 victory over the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs

Zayne Anderson, CB, BYU/Stansbury: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Matt Bushman, TE, BYU: Active for the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory over the Broncos.

Marcus Kemp, WR, Layton: Reverted to the practice squad after being active in Week 7.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jackson Barton, OL, Utah/Brighton: Played in the Raiders’ 37-34 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Andre James, C, Herriman: Started in the home loss.

Harvey Langi, LB, BYU/Bingham: Finished with a team-high nine tackles (seven solo) and one QB hit as the Raiders fell to 6-10.

Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Davis, CB, BYU: Finished with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the Chargers’ 31-10 victory over the Rams.

Alohi Gilman, S, Orem: Made three solo tackles in the home win.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU: Finished with a sack for the fourth consecutive game and made two tackles (one solo) as the Chargers improved to 10-6.

Los Angeles Rams

Matt Gay, K, Utah/Orem: Connected on his lone field goal (23 yards) and PAT attempts in the Rams’ 31-10 loss to the Chargers.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State: Finished with seven tackles (five solo) in the road loss.

Jonah Williams, DT, Weber State: Made one solo tackle as the Rams slipped to 5-11.

Miami Dolphins

James Empey, OL, BYU/American Fork: Reverted to the practice squad after being elevated to the active roster in Week 13.

Porter Gustin, LB, Salem Hills: Placed on practice squad injured reserve Oct. 13 with an undisclosed injury.

Eric Rowe, S, Utah: Finished with two tackles (one solo) in the Dolphins’ 23-21 loss to the Patriots.

Minnesota Vikings

Khyiris Tonga, DT, BYU/Granger: Finished with one tackle, one pass defended and one QB hit in the Vikings’ 27-24 victory over the Giants.

New England Patriots

None.

New Orleans Saints

Kaden Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Finished with 1.5 sacks, five tackles (four solo), three QB hits and two tackles for a loss in the Saints’ 20-10 victory over the Eagles.

Chase Hansen, LB, Utah/Lone Peak: Inactive vs. the Eagles.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, BYU: Scored on a 1-yard touchdown run and did a little bit of everything in the road win — completing both of his passes for 24 yards, carrying the ball 14 times for 46 yards and making one catch for 9 yards.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, Weber State: Finished with 124 all-purpose yards, including a team-high 79 receiving yards on six catches, 27 yards on one kick return and 18 yards on three punt returns as the Saints improved to 7-9.

Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU: Finished with six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in the victory.

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah/Desert Hills: Reverted to the practice squad after being active in Week 10.

Kaden with the SACK 💪 Kaden Elliss is now tied with Demario Davis for the team-lead for sacks (6.5) #NOvsPHI | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/TJX4FznYTI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

Dalton to Shaheed for 58 yards!!! #NOvsPHI | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/P50wfZhl2P — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

New York Giants

Terrell Burgess, S, Utah: Signed to the Giants’ practice squad Nov. 10 after being waived by the Rams on Nov. 8.

New York Jets

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU/Corner Canyon: Inactive for the Jets’ 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

Philadelphia Eagles

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Utah/Timpview: Returned one punt 7 yards in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to the Saints.

Christian Elliss, LB, Judge Memorial: Active for the home loss.

Sua Opeta, OL, Weber State/Stansbury: Inactive as the Eagles lost for only the third time this season.

Noah Togiai, TE, Hunter: Signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah: Active for the Steelers’ 16-13 victory over the Ravens on Sunday night.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah: Signed to the practice squad Dec. 21.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Utah State/Snow/East: Finished with 12 carries for 76 yards and three receptions for 22 yards as the Steelers (8-8) kept their playoff hopes alive.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, LB, BYU: Finished with a game-high 12 tackles (four solo) in the 49ers’ 37-34 overtime victory over the Raiders to clinch the NFC West title.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, Utah: Punted twice for 93 total yards, with a long of 56 yards and one punt inside the 20-yard line, as the 49ers won their ninth game in a row and improved to 12-4.

Seattle Seahawks

Cody Barton, LB, Utah/Brighton: Finished with six tackles (three solo) in the Seahawks’ 23-6 victory over the Jets.

Bryan Mone, DL, Highland: Placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his knee in Week 16.

Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State: Signed to the practice squad Aug. 31.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State: Active as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title and a playoff spot with their 30-24 victory over the Panthers.

Tennessee Titans

None.

Washington Commanders

Tyler Larsen, C, Utah State/Jordan: Placed on injured reserve Dec. 12 after suffering a knee injury during the Commanders’ tie with the Giants in Week 13. He will miss the remainder of the regular season.

Dax Milne, WR, BYU/Bingham: Returned one punt 15 yards in the Commanders’ 24-10 loss to the Browns.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).