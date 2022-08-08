Singer Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

CALIFORNIA, Aug. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has died, according to a statement released by husband John Easterling.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” says his tribute, posted Monday afternoon on Facebook. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.”

British-born Australia-raised artist Newton-John was best known for starring in “Grease” (1978) and “Xanadu” (1980), and for achievements as a popular recording artists. Her hits included “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Physical,” “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights” (with John Travolta), “Xanadu” and “Magic.”

Grammy winner Newton-John is survived by her husband, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, sister, brother, nieces and nephews.

Within an hour of posting, the Facebook announcement of Newton-John’s death had 28,000 comments and 152,000 shares.

“My heart is broken,” one fan wrote.

“So sad. She was an amazing singer and beautiful lady. God bless and rest in peace,” wrote another.

“Incredibly sad news. Heartbreaking for me,” another wrote. “What a strong compassionate woman. She was an icon not just for her singing but for her love of animals and nature. You will be very missed in this world, but I know heaven got a real angel today.”