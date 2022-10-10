‘Smile’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Oct. 9 (UPI) — Sosie Bacon’s horror movie, “Smile,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” with $11.5 million, followed by “Amsterdam” at No. 3 with $6.5 million, “The Woman King” at No. 4 with $5.3 million and “Don’t Worry Darling” at No. 5 with $3.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Avatar” at No. 6 with $2.6 million, “Barbarian” at No. 7 with $2.18 million, “Bros” at No. 8 with $2.15 million, “Terrifier 2” at No. 9 with $825,000 and “Top Gun: Maverick” at No. 10 with $800,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 grossed about $52.9 million, compared with last weekend’s Top performers, which raked in about $56.8 million with “Smile” in the lead with $22 million.