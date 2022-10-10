Police: Dispute over golf balls, slow play on Hill Air Force Base course escalates to assault

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Oct. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an argument over golf balls and slow play on the golf course at Hill Air Force Base turned violent Saturday afternoon when one golfer attacked the other.

David Robles, 61, was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault in the attack of a fellow golfer at Hubbard Memorial Golf Course that was captured on cellphone video by a witness, according to a probable cause statement filed by the arresting Davis County sheriff‘s deputy.

The video shows Robles “shouting at the alleged victim as he pulled up in a golf cart,” then “exit the golf cart, go up to the alleged victim and then shove him,” according to the deputy’s statement.

“The victim attempted to make space using a putter as a standoff tool” before Robles is “seen in the video grabbing the victim. They both then fell to the ground, where the victim was face down and put his arms over his head,” the statement continues.

The video shows Robles “hitting the alleged victim five times about the head, neck and upper shoulders” before being “pulled off” the man, according to the sheriff’s office. While Robles is backing away, the video shows him “kicking the victim in the face and neck with his foot.”

“Given the alleged victim’s age and the tumultuous intent and the given location of the injury, a group of individuals stopped their game of play to intervene in the assault, as the victim was seen on the ground on all fours,” the probable cause statement continues.

The victim told the responding deputy he and Robles “had a dispute over taking too much time on the course and golf balls,” the deputy’s report states.

The victim had a cut on his face next to his right eye, and the right side of his face was slightly swollen and red, the statement continues. The man also complained that “it was hard to close his mouth as if his jaw was displaced.”

Robles is being held without bail in the Davis County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and disorderly conduct for fighting/violent tumultuous behavior, an infraction.